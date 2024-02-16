Advertisement

Motivation comes from within; we have heard this many times, but some people are living examples of this. A video has been circulating on social media of a 19-year-old kid named Sagar from Kolkata. He lost his parents at a young age, but he then transformed himself into a source of motivation for others despite having challenges in life. He now runs a roadside food stall and has brought himself and his little sister into a better situation.

This was his father’s shop, and now, after his demise, Sagar is taking care of everything.

On Instagram, Subhomoy shared a video showcasing Sagar's modest setup, where he serves home-cooked meals. Following the loss of his parents, Sagar faced a pivotal moment, opting to continue the stall his father once managed with great passion.

The viral video depicts Sagar's daily routine as he diligently prepares rice, arranges servings of vegetables and papad, and manages dishwashing single-handedly. Titled "From Tragedy to Triumph," the caption aptly encapsulates his journey. The footage also includes actress Swastika Mukherjee, who visited the stall to express her support and admiration for Sagar's resilience.

With over 3.2 million views and an outpouring of supportive comments, the video has resonated deeply with viewers touched by Sagar's narrative.