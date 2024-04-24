Advertisement

Shillong, Mar 17 (PTI) The Meghalaya Assembly on Thursday rejected by voice vote a breach of privilege notice against Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh moved by the lone legislator of the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM).

Adelbert Nongrum brought the notice claiming that the Speaker did not follow the rule book when he tried to introduce a bill on March 8 and thus breached his privilege.

Advertisement

However, neither the treasury benches nor the opposition supported his contention.

"The No's have it. The motion is not carried and the privilege notice is rejected by the House," the Speaker said after the privilege notice against him was put to vote.

Advertisement

Referring to rule 314 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, Lyngdoh said, "If any doubt arises as to the interpretation of any of the provisions of this rule, the decision of the Speaker shall be final. I also give my ruling, this privilege notice will not be a precedence." Earlier, Nongrum said that he had come prepared for introduction of the Meghalaya Agriculture Land Regulation Bill, 2022, and was ready to move a motion for leave as per rule for consideration of the House. However, the Speaker, the KHNAM MLA alleged, asked him to do it in a different way moving away from the rule book.

He and Lyngdoh then dwelt on technicalities related to introducing a bill.

Advertisement

Nongrum's move against the Speaker saw objection from both the ruling and the opposition benches.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, asked Nongrum under which provision he brought the breach of privilege notice to the Chair.

Advertisement

"Please show me the provision, and if there is no provision, it should be expunged and instead I would propose breach of privilege motion be brought against the member (concerned)," he said.

Raising a point of order, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma discussed how any allegation against the Speaker can be raised in the House.

Advertisement

The veteran MLA said that he appreciates the right of all the honourable members of the House, but no unhealthy precedence should be set on not following the rules PTI JOP NN NN