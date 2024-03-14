Advertisement

Meghalaya State will soon announce its 'Neelam' Lottery Evening results for October 01, 2019. Meghalaya State Lotteries announce lottery results every day.

What are the rules?

The rules for winning the lottery prize is very precise and easy. The participants are required to predict any number between 0-99. If the last two digits are the same as the last digit of the sum of all numbers targeted, you win the prize money. The rules are very easy to understand for the common man.

Meghalaya State Lottery Results Today

The state lottery announces the lottery results on a daily basis. The Meghalaya State Lottery results for ‘Neelam’ are announced every day. The state announces its results from 7 PM onwards. The results will be made available below.

Meghalaya's hourly lottery schedule

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Dhan Barsha' – It is announced every day at 10:00 am

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Kuber' – It is announced every day at 11:00 am

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Raja Rani' – It is announced every day at 12:00 pm

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Deep' – It is announced every day at 1:00 pm

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Kanchan Junga' – It is announced every day at 2:00 pm

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Taj' – It is announced every day at 3:00 pm

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Kalyan' – It is announced every day at 4:00 pm

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Shalimar' – It is announced every day at 5:00 pm

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Diamond' – It is announced every day at 6:00 pm

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Neelam' – It is announced every day at 7:00 pm

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'King' – It is announced every day at 8:00 pm

Meghalaya State Lottery: 'Dream' – It is announced every day at 9:00 pm

The prize structures for the lotteries

The first prize winner for the lottery is awarded ₹50,000. The second prize winner for the lottery will bag ₹40,000. The third prize winner will take home ₹30,000. There are fourth and fifth prize winners too. The fourth prize winner is awarded ₹20,000. The fifth prize winner gets to take home ₹10,000.

Meghalaya State Lottery shows a lot of participation in the lottery. A large number of people enrol themselves for bagging the lottery award. But there are few things to remember. The ticket holders should keep their tickets intact with them. If the lottery winner fails to present the original ticket, then he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry proper identification card along with passport size photographs.