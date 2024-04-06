×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Meghalaya: Massive Fire Rips Into Shillong’s Locality, Causing Damage to PHE Department Property

A massive fire ripped into Shillong’s Lumshyiap-Chandmari locality causing significant damage to property owned by the PHE Department in Meghalaya today.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area;
Massive fire breaks out in Shillong's locality | Image:ANI/ Representational
Shillong: A massive fire ripped into Shillong’s Lumshyiap-Chandmari locality causing significant damage to property owned by the PHE Department in Meghalaya on Saturday evening. During the incident, a thick blanket of black flames engulfed the area resulting in mass breathing problems for the local residents.

On information, the local police along with several fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire were initiated. It is being said that swift action by the Fire and Emergency Services helped contain the fire, while the local authorities also took precautionary measures by cutting off power supply during the incident.

The police have meanwhile initiated a probe into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of fire at the site. It is being suspected that the fire may have originated from the nearby forest area. 
 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

