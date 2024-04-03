×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Meghalaya: Police Vehicle Attacked With Petrol Bomb at Police Station in Shillong

Around 5 miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a police vehicle parked at the Mawlai police station in Shillong, says a Meghalaya police official.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Police vehicle attacked at a police station in Shillong
Police vehicle attacked at a police station in Shillong | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shillong: Amid the Lok Sabha elections campaign across the country, a few miscreants in Meghalaya’s Shillong tried to attack the police team by hurling petrol bombs at the police vehicles putting law and order in the city at stake. As per reports, the incident took place on Wednesday morning, when as many as 5 miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the police vehicle at the Mawlai police station in Shillong.

According to the police, the petrol bomb attack on the vehicle caused significant damage to the vehicle. Not only this, the incident also stirred chaos in the area.

After the incident, the Meghalaya police have registered a case into the matter and have initiated a probe. Based on technical and human surveillance the police are trying to track the accused involved in the incident.

Following the incident, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP), Rituraj Ravi, informed that the attack occurred on the morning of April 3 at around 2.40 am. He said that the incident of arson occurred at the Mawlai Police Station premises, when 5 unknown miscreants wearing masks and helmets infiltrated the parking area of the police station and hurled a petrol bomb at a police gypsy parked there.

The Meghalaya police have launched an investigation to identify the five masked men who hurled a petrol bomb, setting a police vehicle ablaze at Mawlai Police Station.

The police official stated, "In that regard, we have registered a case and are investigating it. We urge all citizens not to take the law into their own hands and to abide by the rule of law. We are working on identifying the miscreants."
 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 22:06 IST

