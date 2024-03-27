×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated November 9th, 2021 at 07:21 IST

Meghalaya reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Meghalaya reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Shillong, Nov 8 (PTI) Meghalaya on Monday reported one more COVID-19 fatality, which took the toll to 1,459, a health department official said.

Twenty-three new COVID infections pushed the caseload to 83,886, Health Services director Dr Aman War said.

Advertisement

Of the fresh cases, 18 were detected in East Khasi Hills district, two in Ri Bhoi and one each in West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills, he said.

The northeastern state now has 349 active cases, War said.

Advertisement

Thirty-six patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,078.

The state has so far conducted over 11.61 lakh samples tests for COVID-19.

Advertisement

More than 17.92 lakh people have been inoculated in the state till Sunday with over 6.79 of them having received both doses of the vaccines, War said. PTI JOP SBN BDC BDC

Advertisement

Published November 9th, 2021 at 07:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena 1st List

2 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Principal Arrested

6 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Bank of Japan signals

6 minutes ago
Regional US banks ratings

S&P Global

6 minutes ago
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) member Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi

Moscow Shooting-Pak Link

9 minutes ago
Flag of China

China's industrial profit

13 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

15 minutes ago
kashmir

NIA Raids Locations

18 minutes ago
LG

LG's five-year plan

20 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway

Anne Credits Nolan

22 minutes ago
Elon Musk discloses his Fitness Secret | Details Inside

Elon Musk Fitness Secret

23 minutes ago
Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

US Bridge Collapses

25 minutes ago
Education News

AIBE 18 results out

30 minutes ago
World Theatre Day

World Theatre Day 2024

33 minutes ago
Yen

Yen hits 34-year low

33 minutes ago
Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

35 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia To Host Hope Gala

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News16 hours ago

  4. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  5. Beyond Bengaluru: 10 Indian Cities Facing Water Shortage Threat | List

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo