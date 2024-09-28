sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Mehbooba Cancels Campaign For a Day In Solidarity With Hassan Nasarallah

Published 21:26 IST, September 28th 2024

Mehbooba Cancels Campaign For a Day In Solidarity With Hassan Nasarallah

PDP's Mehbooba Mufti announced that she won't take part in election campaigning for 1-day for J&K Assembly polls to express grief over Hezbollah chief killing.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to halt election campaign for 1-day to express grief over death of Hezbollah chief
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to halt election campaign for 1-day to express grief over death of Hezbollah chief | Image: X@Mehbooba Mufti
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:10 IST, September 28th 2024