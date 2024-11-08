Men Shouldn't Tailor Clothes for Women or Cut Their Hair: UP Women Commission

Lucknow: Men should not tailor clothes for women or cut a woman’s hair either, the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed to protect women from “bad touch” and stymie the ill intentions of men. The radical raft of suggestions, which includes men not being allowed to take women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on October 28.

"On October 28, at the meeting of the women commission, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas," Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body, told PTI on Friday.

She said the proposal was floated by the state women's commission chairperson Babita Chauhan and it was supported by the members who were present at the meeting.

"We have also said that in salons, it should only be female barbers who should attend to female customers," Agarwal said.

Agarwal added "We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested. They (men) try to indulge in bad touch.

"The intention of some of the men is also not good," she said, before adding, "not that all the men have bad intentions."