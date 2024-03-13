×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Men Steal Precious Jewellery from Ancient Temple in Noida

Noida: In a shocking incident, few men stole precious jewellery from an ancient temple in sector 49 police station area in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Men Steal Precious Jewellery from Ancient Temple in Noida | Image:Unsplash
Noida: In a shocking incident, few men stole precious jewellery from an ancient temple in sector 49 police station area in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. 

According to the purported video, the thieves easily escaped after stealing the precious jewellery and belongings of the Lord from the ancient temple.

The entire incident of theft was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the temple premises.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

