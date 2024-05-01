Updated March 21st, 2022 at 15:09 IST
Mentally-challenged man attacks 7 aimlessly in UP; 2 die
Mentally-challenged man attacks 7 aimlessly in UP; 2 die
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Two people were killed and five others were injured on Monday after a mentally-challenged man attacked them with a shovel in Majra village here, police said.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the man left his house with the shovel and attacked the victims aimlessly.
Advertisement
He said while two of the victims died, the injured people are undergoing treatment.
The accused fled the spot after the crime, police said, adding that he was later arrested.
Advertisement
PTI CORR NB SRY
Advertisement
Published March 21st, 2022 at 15:09 IST