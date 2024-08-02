Published 10:26 IST, August 2nd 2024

Mentally Unwell Chhattisgarh Woman with Feet Shackled Swept Away for 20 km, Rescued in Odisha

A 35-year-old mentally unwell woman, Sarojani Chauhan, from Chhattisgarh was swept 20 kilometers down the swollen Mahanadi river and rescued by fishermen.