Advertisement

New Delhi: Sharing a social media user's post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said that it was heartening to see the first-ever Formula-4 car show that was held on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, and that it will further help showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. "This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!" PM Modi responded to the X user's tweet that read, "Mera Kashmir badal raha hai--PM Modi has changed Kashmir! The first-ever Formula 4 car show was held on the banks of Dal Lake, Srinagar, today! #Article370."

This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen! https://t.co/RNSRy4NnZ3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2024

First demo run of Formula 4 cars in Kashmir

Two Formula 4 race cars took part in a demo run along the banks of the Dal Lake on Sunday hit the temporary barricades erected for the safety of spectators. However, no one was injured in the accident. The demo run was organised on Boulevard Road along the Dal Lake’s banks to promote motorsports in Kashmir.

Advertisement

During the run, two cars rammed into the plastic barricades erected on the sides of the road for the spectators’ protection. Several spectators were hit by debris from the barricades but no one was injured.

Hari Singh, one of the organisers of the event, said it was the first demo run of Formula 4 cars in Kashmir. The event was organised by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India, which is affiliated to the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Singh said. He said the aim of the demo run was to make motorsports popular across the country.