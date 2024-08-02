sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | NEET Scam | Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Elections | Monsoon Fury | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Merciful You Didn't Challan Rainwater': HC Raps Delhi Police Over UPSC Aspirants' Deaths

Published 16:19 IST, August 2nd 2024

'Merciful You Didn't Challan Rainwater': HC Raps Delhi Police Over UPSC Aspirants' Deaths

UPSC Aspirants Deaths: The court also took a jibe at the police and said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into the basement."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Old Rajinder Nagar
UPSC Aspirants Deaths: The court also took a jibe at the police and said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into the basement." | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:19 IST, August 2nd 2024