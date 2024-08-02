Published 16:19 IST, August 2nd 2024
'Merciful You Didn't Challan Rainwater': HC Raps Delhi Police Over UPSC Aspirants' Deaths
UPSC Aspirants Deaths: The court also took a jibe at the police and said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into the basement."
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
UPSC Aspirants Deaths: The court also took a jibe at the police and said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into the basement." | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
16:19 IST, August 2nd 2024