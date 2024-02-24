Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 18th, 2022 at 20:01 IST

Mercury breaches 40°C in twin cities of Odisha

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhubaneswar, Apr 18 (PTI) The mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Monday for the first time this year and at least 21 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees, the Met office said.

Angul town registered 43.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. The mercury settled at 43.2 degrees in Bolangir and 42 each in Dhenkanal, Baripada and Boudh, a bulletin stated.

The maximum was three notches above normal in the twin cities to settle at 40.2 degrees in the capital and 40.5 in Cuttack, it said.

The hot weather condition is likely to continue as there will be no large change in maximum temperatures in the next four-five days, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The mercury is expected to be more than 40 degrees Celsius at many places and above normal by two-three notches at some areas in the interior parts of Odisha during the period, the Met said.

It advised people to take precautionary measures for the hot weather condition while going outside during midday between noon to 3 pm.

People may get some respite from the searing heat and intense humidity as there is a possibility of thunderstorms in several districts over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, manual surface observatories have been installed in all the 30 districts of the state.

The Met centre and the Disaster Management Department took the initiative for the installation at the district headquarters.

Seven observatories were installed in as many places, including Chhatrapur in Ganjam and Paralakhemundi in Gajapati districts, during 2020-21.

The new surface observatories have been set up in April in Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nuapada, Khurda and Nabarangpur.

With the inclusion, Odisha has 38 manual observatories, out of which 10 are fully operated by the Met office and the rest are operationalised in coordination with the Odisha government.

In addition to these, the Met has two doppler weather radar stations at Paradeep and Gopalpur, and six high wind speed recorders at Gopalpur, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Paradeep, Chandbali and Balasore.

This network of observatories boosts weather information and forecasting for the entire state, the Met office added. PTI HMB RG RG

Published April 18th, 2022 at 20:01 IST

