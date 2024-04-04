×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

Mercury Crosses 40 degC in Nine Districts of Bihar

Bihar sizzled in intense heat as the temperature soared above the 40 degrees Celsius mark in nine districts of the state on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mercury Crosses 40 degC in Nine Districts of Bihar | Image:Shutterstock
Patna: Bihar sizzled in intense heat as the temperature soared above the 40 degrees Celsius mark in nine districts of the state on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Buxar district recorded the highest temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sheikhpura (42.1), Aurangabad (41.5), Banka (41), Khagaria (40.8), Gopalganj (40.6), Bhojpur and Siwan (40.4) and Nawada (40.3).

The maximum temperature was above 38 degrees Celsius in several places, including Dehri (40) Jamui (39.8) Gaya (39.6), Motihari (39.5), Madhubani (39.3), Valmiki Nagar (39), Bhagalpur (38.8), Begusarai (38.6), Sitamarhi (38.2) and Supaul (38.1).

The IMD stated that heat-wave conditions will continue in several parts of the state for the next two to three days. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

