Updated March 27th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Mercury Soars in Rajasthan, Phalodi Hottest at 41.2 Deg C

The mercury levels soared in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday and Phalodi district recorded the hottest temperature in the state at 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
warm day
Mercury soars in Rajasthan, Phalodi hottest at 41.2 deg C | Image:Pixabay
  • 1 min read
Jaipur: The mercury levels soared in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday and Phalodi district recorded the hottest temperature in the state at 41.2 degrees Celsius, an official said here.

According to the meteorological centre in Jaipur, the maximum temperatures were recorded three to five degrees above normal in some parts of the Jodhpur division.

The maximum temperatures in the rest of the state were recorded two to three degrees above the average, it said.

No significant change is predicted for Thursday, after which the maximum temperatures will drop by one to two degrees, a Met department spokesperson said.

Some places in the Ganganagar and Hanumangarh areas are likely to receive light rain on Wednesday, the official said.

Due to the activation of a new western disturbance in some parts of the state on March 29 and 30, sudden strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour along with thunder and light rain are likely to hit some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions, according to the weather office.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

