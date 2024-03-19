×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 14th, 2022 at 07:43 IST

Mercury soars to 47.8 deg C in UP's Banda

Mercury soars to 47.8 deg C in UP's Banda

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow, May 13 (PTI) A heatwave seared Uttar Pradesh on Friday with the maximum temperature soaring to 47.8 degrees Celsius in Banda district, the highest in the state.

In nearby Jhansi district, the mercury crossed 47.6 degrees Celsius during the day, breaking a decade old record of maximum temperature in May, according to the MeT department data.  Kanpur recorded 46.7 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj 46.6 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 46.2 degrees Celsius, Orai 46 degrees Celsius and Agra 45.5 degrees Celsius, it said.  The maximum temperature in state capital was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius.  The MeT department has issued warning of heatwave conditions at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours.  The weather in the state is most likely to stay dry on Saturday, according to the MeT department's forecast. PTI CDN TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published May 14th, 2022 at 07:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL Franchise Gujarat Titans

GT IPL 2024 SWOT Analysis

a few seconds ago
Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit About Next Film

a few seconds ago
Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra

Gandhis Deserting Amethi,

a minute ago
Fire broke out in shoe factory in Agra

Kohima Fire

a minute ago
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd offers prayers

2 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Withdraws Plea

3 minutes ago
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez vs Messi

4 minutes ago
Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

7 minutes ago
Unilever ice cream spin-off

Unilever ice cream

8 minutes ago
Adani

JPMorgan on Adani Group

11 minutes ago
Common Dog And Cat Diseases That Pet Parents Should Know About

Dog And Cat Diseases

13 minutes ago
Manushi

Manushi's Udaipur Diaries

16 minutes ago
Bengaluru News: World's Longest Dosa

Longest Dosa

19 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin dips 5.7%

20 minutes ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

20 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Gets Emotional

27 minutes ago
Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather offers prayers

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  5. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo