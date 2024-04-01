×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 18th, 2023 at 22:51 IST

Met dept forecasts downpour in Assam for next 5 days, issues 'red' alert

'Red' alert signifies taking immediate action, while the 'orange' warning implies to be prepared for action and the 'yellow' one stands for watch and be updated.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Unsplash/Representative image | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a 'red' alert, predicting very heavy rainfall across several districts of Assam in the next five days.

The warning comes at a time when Assam is witnessing the first wave of flood this year due to incessant rain across the state in the last few days.

In a special weather bulletin, IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati issued the 'red' alert for Sunday and Monday with prediction of "heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (11-20 cm in 24 hrs) with extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm in 24 hours)" in lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

During the same period, "heavy to very heavy" rainfall is likely in Dhubri, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Goalpara and Karimganj districts, it added.

The RMC has issued an 'orange' alert for Tuesday, and a 'yellow' warning for the subsequent two days.

'Red' alert signifies taking immediate action, while the 'orange' warning implies to be prepared for action and the 'yellow' one stands for watch and be updated.

"Moisture incursion is very likely to continue due to strong low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during the next five days.

"Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall/thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to continue over Assam during the next five days," RMC said in the bulletin.

It also said temporary disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads, and uprooting of trees are likely to happen.

The uprooting of trees may cause power supply disruption.

"Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage. Lightning may injure people and cattle in open places," the report said, adding that flash floods and landslides are also likely to occur in many areas.

The bulletin also said that there is a likelihood of moderate flash floods over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Assam and Meghalaya.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, 37,535 people in 10 districts of the state have been affected by the flood till Saturday.

Advertisement

Published June 18th, 2023 at 22:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi traffic

Traffic Advisory

20 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Monday Result Today Out

Kerala Lottery Today

27 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

36 minutes ago
Vikash

Vikash's exclusive

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni's single

6 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's 6

6 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant on his kock

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni returns with bat

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant

DC beat CSK by 20 runs

7 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MSD hits 6

7 hours ago
Citrus Fruits

Foods To Combat Infection

7 hours ago
Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forest.

Hill Stations In MP

7 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu Hernia Surgery

7 hours ago
pm modi

election campaign

7 hours ago
Face mask

Natural Face Masks To Try

7 hours ago
Drugs seized at Mumbai Airport

Drugs Worth Crores Seized

7 hours ago
Eye health

UV Rays Protection

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 10 hours ago

  2. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News12 hours ago

  3. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Mumbai: Fire at Restaurant Opposite Phoenix Mills, Traffic Affected

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo