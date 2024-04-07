Advertisement

Hyderabad Metro: In a significant move, the Hyderabad Metro reportedly announced a hike in metro fares by 10 per cent leaving the commuters in a certain dismay over increase in the fare. Surprisingly, the metro authority also reportedly announced the complete cancellation of the holiday card worth Rs 59 for the metro commuters. Meanwhile, the abolishment of ‘Hyderabad Metro Holiday Card’ has triggered a stir among the travellers, who earlier could travel by metro for the entire day for only Rs 59.

According to the reports, after the cancellation of the holiday cards, the metro commuters have started lodging their protest against the decision. Pertinently, the metro passengers, with the help of the holiday card, could travel for Rs 59 whole day on Saturday and Sunday and between 6 am to 8 pm on other days.

The sudden increase in the fare of the Hyderabad Metro has come up amid growing dissatisfaction among the passengers regarding the services provided by the Hyderabad Metro.

The current move by the metro administration has left commuters bewildered and frustrated.

It is being said that the Hyderabad Metro had gradually eliminated several discounts and offers for the commuters in the past few months.

Now, after the latest decision coming into effect, the passengers have urged the metro administration to reconsider this decision.

The Hyderabad Metro has not issued any statement over the significant increase in the fare.

