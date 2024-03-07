×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

MHA Designates Conspirator of Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Attack As Individual Terrorist

Qasim Gujjar as an “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for his involvement in various terror crimes

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
 Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir:  Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday designated Qasim Gujjar as an “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for his involvement in various terror crimes including supply of cash, weapons, arms ammunition and other explosives via drone into the Indian Territory from Pakistan. Mohammad Qasim Gujjar was the key conspirator behind the attack on Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims in 2022 in which four were killed and over two dozen got injured.

Qasim was also involved in a grenade attack on the house of a BJP leader in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, resulting in the killing of a minor boy and injuries to several others. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)-based Lashkar Commander Mohd Qasim alias Suleiman is originally a resident of Angrala village of Mahore in Reasi district, and is absconding for decades now.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

