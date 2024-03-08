×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

MHA Designates LeT Member Involved in ‘Mata Vaishno Devi’ Pilgrims Attack as Individual Terrorist

The MHA designated Mohammad Qasim Gujjar (32) involved in '2022 Mata Vaishno Devi' pilgrims attack as an individual terrorist.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Lashkar-e-Taiba member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar designated as an individual terrorist
Lashkar-e-Taiba member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar designated as an individual terrorist | Image:Republic
New Delhi: In a major crackdown against terrorists involved in the 2022 Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated Mohammad Qasim Gujjar (32) as an individual terrorist. The Union Home Ministry on Thursday took the decision to designate Mohammad Qasim, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir (J&) Reasi district, as an individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

As per the ministry official, Gujjar is a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a banned terrorist outfit and is at present residing in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Mohammad Qasim Gujjar is a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba

The Ministry said in a notification that the individual with an intention to wage war against the country is involved in terrorist activities which include coordinating, supplying, identifying locations of drone for dropping of arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and cash etc. and delivering and managing consignments from across the border.

After the decision, the MHA issued a statement saying that the Modi government has declared the dreaded mastermind of several terror attacks Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman as a designated terrorist.
 
“An operative of the Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT)  Mohammad Qasim Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning war against Bharat (India),” the statement read.  

Sending a strong message against those, who are involved in the terror activities, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly.
 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

2 days ago
