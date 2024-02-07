English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

MIB Issues Advisory Against False or Disturbing Content in Ram Mandir Coverage

The MIB advisory comes amidst concerns over the potential spread of misinformation surrounding this historic occasion.

Isha Bhandari
Ram Mandir LIVE: 2 Days to go
Ram Mandir LIVE: 2 Days to go | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a stern advisory on Saturday, urging media outlets and social media platforms to abstain from disseminating false or manipulated content related to the forthcoming Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event. 

The Ministry emphasized the importance of responsible journalism and accurate reporting, urging media entities to verify information before publication. 

Lord Ram’s Idol Placed Inside Sanctum Sanctorum 

The idol of Lord Ram, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple and the 'Pran Pratishtha of the new Ram Lalla idol will be held on January 22, which is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A team of priests led by Lakshami Kant Dixit will lead the rituals. Earlier, PM Modi announced that he would commence a special 11-day 'Anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

Guests for the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony 

 More than 7,000 guests, including 3,000 very important individuals such as priests, donors, and various politicians, have received invitation cards for the consecration ceremony. The event is set to take place in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. To ensure the safety of the ceremony, strict security measures have been implemented in and around Ayodhya. The police and NDRF teams are stationed across the city to handle any potential situations. 

Simultaneously, the fourth day of the week-long Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the temple has commenced. The day began with the lighting of the holy fire at 9 am, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan.' 

The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram, intricately crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was ceremoniously placed inside the sanctum. 

These week-long rituals, which began on Tuesday, will conclude on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla. The temple will be open for public viewing ('darshan') starting from January 23. 

In light of the consecration ceremony, the Central Government announced on Thursday that all central government offices will be closed for half a day on January 22. 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

