Advertisement

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi. During the meeting he discussed with PM Modi about AI (Artificial Intelligence) for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health. Bill Gates, who is on a visit to India these days, met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and others.

Gates termed the meeting with Prime Minister Modi as completely inspiring. He took to X, to express his pleasure saying, "It is always inspiring to meet with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world."

Advertisement

A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe. @BillGates https://t.co/IKFM7lEMOX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 29, 2024

Following his post on the X, PM Narendra Modi too replied quoting him and said, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."

