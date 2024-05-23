Advertisement

Hyderabad: Miffed with the bad condition of the roads in Hyderabad, a woman lodged her protest by sitting in a water-filled pothole on the road along the Nagole area and Uppal stretch of the city. The woman, as she sat in the pothole water, expressed her frustration over the substandard condition of the roads in the area.

The woman protested against the state government and the concerned civic authorities and demanded that the roads should be fixed as quickly as possible. The incident also caused partial halt on the movement of vehicles on the road leading to a minor traffic jam.

A video has also surfaced on social media which has grabbed the eyeballs, wherein the woman can be seen sitting in the water-filled pothole on the road. In the video, the traffic police personnel can be seen persuading the woman to move away from the road.

The viral video also drew massive attention from the netizens, following which the people on social media started backing the woman and voiced her demands for fixing of the road. It is being said that the particular stretch of the road has been bothering scores of motorists for at least over a year.

As per the reports, a flyover has been under construction in the area which is progressing at a snail’s pace, due to which the busy road underneath that connects Uppal crossroads and Medipally turned into a nightmare for commuters, local residents, and hawkers.