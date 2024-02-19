Advertisement

Hoshiarpur, Apr 15 (PTI) A migrant labourer was killed allegedly by another worker in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anoop (28), a native of Jharkhand who was residing in Hoshiarpur's Maili village. The accused, Janjay Bakshi, also from Jharkhand and currently staying in Maili village, has been arrested, they said.

Anoop was returning home after working in the fields. When he reached the outskirts of Maili village, Bakshi hit him on the head with a wooden stick. Anoop died on the spot, police said.

Some passers-by noticed this, caught Bakshi and handed him over to police, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Chabbewal police station, Sub-Inspector Harprem Singh said a case is being registered in connection with the incident.

The motive behind the crime is being ascertained, he said.