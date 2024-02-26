Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 20th, 2021 at 12:54 IST

Migrant worker held for rape of minor in Bengaluru

Migrant worker held for rape of minor in Bengaluru

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) The alleged rape of a minor girl by a migrant labourer from West Bengal and the demand by the girl's parents and local people urging the police to hand over the accused following his arrest led to tense moments at a police station here.

The minor was allegedly raped on Sunday by Saurav Mistry, a 23-year old labourer from 24 Parganas in West Bengal after he took the five-year old girl on the pretext of showing her a video on his mobile phone.

Advertisement

The girl returned home crying and complained to her parents about the accused. Subsequently, the parents approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police acted swiftly and arrested the migrant worker.

By then, the parents had alerted the neighbours, who gathered at the Sanjay Nagar police station demanding that police hand over the man to them.

Advertisement

The crowd dispersed after the police assured them that they would ensure justice to the victim and punishment to the accused. PTI GMS SS SS SS

Advertisement

Published September 20th, 2021 at 12:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

an hour ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

an hour ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

9 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Innocents Hunted Down, Criminals Walking Scot-Free: Fact-Finding Team

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Srinagar: People Light Candles on Eve of Shab-e-Barat, Watch Rare Sight

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 41000Cr worth 2000 Indian Railway Projects

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  5. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo