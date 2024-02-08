Milind Deora Dismisses Speculation About Leaving Congress to Join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Advertisement

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Milind Deora dismissed rumours on Saturday about his potential departure from the party to join Shiv Sena under Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership.

While expressing discontent over Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, which Deora previously represented, he informed reporters that he is currently in discussions with his supporters. When asked about potential plans, he stated, "I am listening to my supporters... Haven't taken a decision yet."

Advertisement

Regarding media reports suggesting his departure to join Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, Deora clarified, "These are rumours." The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group had asserted its right to contest the Mumbai South constituency in the upcoming general elections, causing dissatisfaction for Deora.

In a video statement released the previous Sunday, Deora warned that if such claims by an 'alliance partner' persisted, the Congress might announce candidates for seats. He emphasized that formal talks on seat-sharing within the alliance were yet to conclude.

Advertisement

Milind Deora, son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, secured victories in the Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009. However, he faced defeat in subsequent elections in 2014 and 2019 against Shiv Sena (Undivided) leader Arvind Sawant. Deora highlighted his family's 50-year association with the seat and emphasized that his election was not based on any specific "wave."