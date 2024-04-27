Advertisement

Imphal: In an attack targeting security forces in conflict-torn Manipur, two CRPF personnel were killed in Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday. The militants unleashed bullets aimed towards IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, police said.

"The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion," news agency PTI, quoting a senior police officer, said.

The deceased jawans have been identified as CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini. Meanwhile two others also sustained injuries in the attack. The injured have been identified as inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das. The duo suffered splinter wounds.

The injured personnel were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. Their condition is said to be out of danger. The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

Police have launched a massive search operation to find the perpetrators of the attack.

(With PTI inputs)