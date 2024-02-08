Minor Among Two Dead During Jallikattu Event in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

Advertisement

Chennai: Two spectators, including a minor, were gored to death by bulls during Siravayal Manjuvirattu (Jallikattu) event in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga on Wednesday, police said.

Around 40 others sustained injuries during the Jallikattu event, a bull taming sport. Sivaganga SP said, “Two spectators were gored to death and 40 were injured in Siravayal Manjuvirattu (Jallikattu) event in Sivaganga today.”

News agency ANI has shared the visuals from the venue.

The minor aged 13 and the 35-year-old youth were grievously hurt and succumbed to their injuries.

According to sources, around 271 bulls and 81 bull tamers participated in the event in the presence of Constituency MP Karti P Chidambaram, District Collector Asha Ajit and DMK Minister Periyakaruppan.

What is Jallikattu?

At the Jallikattu event, a bull taming sport traditionally played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festival, a raging bull is released into a crowd. The bull tamers who participate in the event attempt to grab its hump and hang on to it in order to stop and control the animal. Prizes such as cars, bikes and gold coins are offered to the winners of these contests.