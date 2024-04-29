Advertisement

Churu: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly abducted from her home and gangraped by as many as 6 accused in Rajasthan’s Churu district. The accused allegedly assaulted and threatened her of making her obscene video viral on social media. Following the incident, the matter was reported to the Bhaleri police station in Churu and a case was registered under POCSO Act and other relevant sections. The police are now searching for all the 6 accused allegedly involved in the incident.

According to the police sources, the victim, a resident of a village under the Bhaleri police station area, had filed a complaint along with the family, stating that about 3 years ago, an accused named Virendra Singh had made an obscene video of her, while sexually assaulting her.

Following the incident, the accused allegedly kept raping her by threatening her of making the obscene video and photo viral on social media. Meanwhile, in order to ensure that her videos and photos don’t get shared on social media, she didn’t tell anyone about the incident.

Meanwhile, on April 26, accused Virendra Singh via text message to the victim, asked her to come out of her house at around 11 in the night, again threatening her of making her videos and photos viral.

However, when she didn’t come out, the accused forcefully kidnapped her from her house in a car and took her away with them to a secluded place, where the accused reportedly identified Pradeep alias Monu, Anurag Singh, Manjeet Singh and two others gang-raped her. Later, they dropped her back to her house.

A complaint was later given to the local police and an FIR was registered. The police are now conducting raids to nab the accused.

