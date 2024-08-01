Published 18:24 IST, August 1st 2024
Minor Leak From Glass Dome of Parliament Building Fixed: Lok Sabha Secretariat
The statement came as several opposition members shared videos of the leaking roof of the new Parliament building and questioned the weather resilience of the structure.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha session in New Parliament | Image: Sansad TV
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:24 IST, August 1st 2024