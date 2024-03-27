×

Updated May 21st, 2022 at 15:29 IST

Minor lover couple found hanging in temple room: Police

Minor lover couple found hanging in temple room: Police

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Budaun (UP), May 21 (PTI) The bodies of a minor lover couple were found hanging in a room atop a temple in a village under the Usawan police station area of the district early Saturday, police said.

A bottle of insecticide, a beer bottle and a glass were also found in the room of the temple in Mansa Nagla village, suggesting that they first drank beer mixed with insecticide and then allegedly hanged themselves to death, police said.

The boy was 17-year-old while the girl was aged 16 years, police said.

The temple priest Nemi Das told police that the girl's mother who had come to the temple in the morning spotted the bodies hanging with the help of two different sarees and informed the family members using his (priest's) phone.

The priest said both the boy and the girl were in love for a long time.

Budaun’s Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh who also visited the spot said the information regarding the alleged twin suicide was given by the village head.

A bottle of insecticide was also found along with a beer bottle on the spot suggesting that the young couple first had an insecticide-mixed beer before taking the extreme step.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. A forensic team is also on the spot, he said, adding the exact cause of suicide will be ascertained only after postmortem and the action will be taken on the basis of its report. PTI CORR SAB RAX RAX

Published May 21st, 2022 at 15:29 IST

