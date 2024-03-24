×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 19:31 IST

Minor oil spill near Pirwadi beach near Mumbai

The Oil Spill Response (OSR) team of ONC Uran rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the root cause was detected and the spill stopped.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative (Image: Pixabay) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A minor crude oil spill was reported at the seashore near Pirwadi beach of Uran in Navi Mumbai but the spill was soon arrested, sources said.

The spill was reported around 0545 hours on Friday.

The Oil Spill Response (OSR) team of ONC Uran rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the root cause was detected and the spill stopped.

Corrective measures were taken and the spill was arrested immediately, they said.

The cause of the spill was not immediately known.

Undersea pipelines bring crude oil from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fields in the Arabian Sea to Uran before it is transferred to refineries for processing into fuels like petrol and diesel.

The pipeline had spills in the past, too, the last major one being in 2013.

Sources said government authorities have been briefed by ONGC management about the incident.

It was assured that there is no reason for panic as the spilled oil quantity was very small and it is being recovered. 

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2023 at 19:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

a few seconds ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

a minute ago
Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

2 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

6 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown

9 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

16 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

18 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

24 minutes ago
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.

Pak-Afghan Trade Talks

29 minutes ago
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area

Punjab: Woman's Dead Body

30 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

43 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Shimmery Look

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP releases 5th list

an hour ago
Tusshaar Kapoor

Tusshar Mobbed By Fans

an hour ago
Riyan Parag

Pathan on Parag

an hour ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top run-scorers

an hour ago
EPFO

EPFO adds 16.02 lakh net

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  4. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo