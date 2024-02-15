English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 01:36 IST

Minority Under Threat in Pak? Violent Attack on Ahmadiyya Worship Place in PoJK Leaves Eight Injured

The attackers demolished four minarets and the arch of the worship place, and some fired shots into the air to intimidate the local Ahmadiyyas community members

Digital Desk
An attack on an Ahmadiyya mosque in PoJK injures five women and three men.
An attack on an Ahmadiyya mosque in PoJK injures five women and three men. | Image:X/ Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Srinagar: A violent attack on a worship place belonging to the Ahmadiyya Community in Kotli district of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) left at least five women and three men injured. 

The incident occurred during daylight hours when a group of over 50 unidentified assailants armed with hammers, shovels, sticks, and other weapons stormed the Baitul Zikr worship place in the Bhabra area of Kotli, an local media report stated.

The attackers demolished four minarets and the arch (mehrab) of the worship place, and some fired shots into the air to intimidate the Ahmadiyya community members. Further media reports added that, among the injured was Zahida Parveen, an Ahmadi woman.

Miscreants Vandalise the Ahmadiyya Mosque. | Republic

All eight injured individuals, including five women and three men, were rushed to Kotli District Hospital for treatment. The Ahmadiyya community following the incident filed a written complaint with the Kotli police, urging them to take action against the perpetrators.

The attack followed demands from opponents of the Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya to demolish the minarets atop the worship place. These demands were issued with an ultimatum to the local administration, threatening to take matters into their own hands if the minarets were not demolished by December 16, last year. According to prior reports, similar attacks had occurred previously, with miscreants demolishing minarets at another Ahmadi worship place in Kotli on November 24, 2023.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 01:36 IST

