Mumbai: After the procession taken out for Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony was attacked at Mira Road, the police said that the person who posted a video of a mob being provoked has been taken into custody. Abu Shaikh’s video has gone viral where he was allegedly seen provoking people.

“A person named Abu Shaikh went viral where he was seen provoking people. The person who posted this video has been arrested and Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police have sought two days of custody,” said DCP Jayant Bajbale.

Security has been tightened across Mira Road with heavy deployment of personnel from local city police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, RAF (Rapid Action Force), MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) and the SRPF.

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police in Thane district have also booked around 50-60 persons for allegedly assaulting a man who was part of a procession on the eve of the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Mira Road clash: Additional CP, Mira Bhayandar, Shrikant Pathak says, "We are investigating the incident. Action will be taken against the accused only...I appeal to everybody to maintain peace...The Police has taken timely action..." pic.twitter.com/zdBynlLQAU — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Hindu procession attacked in Mira Road

The incident occurred when a group of 10-12 people in motorcycle and cars took out a rally on Sunday night on Lodhi Road of Mira Bhayander, chanting slogans of Lord Ram. Another group objected to firecrackers being burst during the rally and a scuffle soon broke out between the two groups.

The mob vandalised the car with stones and sticks, a victim of the attack said in his complaint to Naya Nagar police station.

Maharashtra government warns of ‘Zero Tolerance’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there will be "zero tolerance" against anyone who tried to disturb the law and order situation in the state.

Fadnavis said that he took detailed information about what had occurred in Naya Nagar in Mira Bhayender. "Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits. 13 have been arrested so far and detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify and arrest others involved too," Fadnavis said.