Updated September 21st, 2021 at 07:01 IST

Miscreants attack businessman in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Jajpur, Sep 20 (PTI) Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants attacked a businessman with sharp weapons in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

The attackers fled after injuring Jayprakash Mohanty, who runs a bamboo business in Madhuban area under Kuakhia police station limits.

Mohanty was rushed to the community health centre, from where he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated, police said.

An investigation is on to ascertain the identity of the suspects, Kuakhia investigation officer P K Das said, adding the condition of the businessman was stable. PTI CORR MM MM

Published September 21st, 2021 at 07:01 IST

