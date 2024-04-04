Updated April 4th, 2024 at 11:43 IST
Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in Madhya Pradesh, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape
The firing incident resulted in a stampede which led to two deaths.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Chaos erupted at Datia toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh after miscreants opened incessant firing for 15 minutes. The firing incident resulted in a stampede which led to two deaths.
The incident, reported on Tuesday night, took place at Datia toll plaza which falls under the jurisdiction of Chirula Police Station area.
Advertisement
The two employees lost their lives after falling into a well following the stampede.
The deceased plaza staff have been identified as Srinivas Parihar and Shivaji Kandele, both residents of Haryana.
Advertisement
After the firing incident, unknown miscreants managed to flee from the spot. The firing incident was captured in CCTV cameras.
The criminals will be identified through the footage. An investigation into the matter is underway.
Advertisement
Published April 4th, 2024 at 11:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Fruit Plants That Thrive In AprilWeb Stories16 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.