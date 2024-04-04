×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in Madhya Pradesh, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

The firing incident resulted in a stampede which led to two deaths.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape
Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Chaos erupted at Datia toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh after miscreants opened incessant firing for 15 minutes. The firing incident resulted in a stampede which led to two deaths.

The incident, reported on Tuesday night, took place at Datia toll plaza which falls under the jurisdiction of Chirula Police Station area.

The two employees lost their lives after falling into a well following the stampede.

The deceased plaza staff have been identified as Srinivas Parihar and Shivaji Kandele, both residents of Haryana.

After the firing incident, unknown miscreants managed to flee from the spot. The firing incident was captured in CCTV cameras.

The criminals will be identified through the footage. An investigation into the matter is underway. 
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

