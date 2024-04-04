Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in Madhya Pradesh, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Chaos erupted at Datia toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh after miscreants opened incessant firing for 15 minutes. The firing incident resulted in a stampede which led to two deaths.

The incident, reported on Tuesday night, took place at Datia toll plaza which falls under the jurisdiction of Chirula Police Station area.

The two employees lost their lives after falling into a well following the stampede.

The deceased plaza staff have been identified as Srinivas Parihar and Shivaji Kandele, both residents of Haryana.

After the firing incident, unknown miscreants managed to flee from the spot. The firing incident was captured in CCTV cameras.

The criminals will be identified through the footage. An investigation into the matter is underway.

