Published 20:28 IST, November 18th 2024
'Mistake that We Didn't Implement it...': Rahul Gandhi on Caste Census
The Lok Sabha LoP affirmed belief that the Caste Census would be a 'huge step' towards the development of the country.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
The Lok Sabha LoP affirmed belief that the Caste Census would be a 'huge step' towards the development of the country. | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:28 IST, November 18th 2024