Misunderstanding of Religion Leads to Atrocities in the World: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Amravati: Addressing the Mahanubhav Ashram Shatakpurti Samaroh, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged different sects to work and explain their religion to its followers as misunderstanding of religion leads to atrocities in the world.

"There have been atrocities in the world due to misunderstanding of religion. It is necessary to have a society that interprets the religion correctly.

Religion is very important, it should be taught properly. Religion has to be understood, if it is not understood properly then half knowledge of religion will lead to 'Adharma'," said RSS chief.

"Improper and incomplete knowledge of religion leads to 'Adharma'. All the oppression and atrocities happening in the world in the name of religion have happened due to misunderstandings about religion. That is why, it is required for the sects to work and explain their religion," he said further.

Earlier as well, the RSS chief urged for unity and harmony in the country, stressing that divisive issues should not be raised to create enmity, even as he highlighted the importance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of Hindu devotion.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hindu Sewa Mahotsav in Pune on Thursday, Bhagwat said, "Coming to the question of devotion. There should be a Ram temple, and it indeed happened. That is a site for the devotion of Hindus."

However, he cautioned against creating divisions. "But raking up new issues every day for disdain and enmity should not be done. What is the solution here? We should show the world that we can live in harmony, so we should have a little experiment in our country," the RSS chief added.

Highlighting India's diverse culture, Bhagwat said, "We have ideologies of different sects and communities in our country."

Bhagwat also spoke about Hinduness as an eternal dharma, stating that the Acharyas of this eternal and Sanatan dharma follow the "sewa dharma," or the dharma of humanity.

Addressing the audience, he described Sewa as the essence of Sanatan Dharma, transcending religious and social boundaries. He urged people to embrace service not for recognition but for the pure desire to give back to society.