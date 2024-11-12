Published 19:42 IST, November 12th 2024
Mithun Chakraborty’s Pocket Picked at Election Rally In Jharkhand's Dhanbad
Mithun Chakraborty's pocket was picked in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, where the veteran actor and the BJP leader had reached the Nirsa Assembly constituency
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mithun Chakraborty's pocket picked at election rally in Dhanbad | Image: PTI
