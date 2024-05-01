Advertisement

Aizawl, Mar 23 (PTI) Mizoram has the potential of generating 4,000 mw of hydroelectricity, state power minister R Lalzirliana said on Wednesday.

Lalzirliana called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and they discussed initiatives to raise power generation in the state, said an official statement.

During the interaction, the minister informed the governor that Mizoram generates about 10 mw of electricity, which is far below the state's requirement, it said.

The state at present consumes 144 mw power per day, and most of its requirements are met with power purchased from outside the state, Lalzirliana said.

The state governments could not take up major hydroelectricity projects due to financial constraints, he said.

Two mini-hydel projects that will generate 24 MW power are in the pipeline, he added.

He also told the governor about exploring the possibility of roping in Central Public Sector Units (CPSUs) for hydel projects on river Tuivai (210 mw) and Mat-Sekawi (76 mw).

Kambhampati appreciated the efforts made by the department to augment the state's power generation capacity, the official statement said.

He, however, insisted that more work is needed to meet the increasing demand.

He suggested the department formulate plans for collaboration with CPSUs to construct major hydel projects in the state. PTI CORR SOM SOM