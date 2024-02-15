English
Updated July 15th, 2022 at 12:26 IST

Mizoram logs 119 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,30,348

Mizoram registered 119 new COVID-19 cases with a single-day positivity rate of 20.24%, pushing the tally to 2,30,348, a health department official said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Mizoram Covid cases
Image: Representative/PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The coronavirus death toll, however, remained at 706, he said. On Thursday, the state had reported 105 fresh infections.

The coronavirus death toll, however, remained at 706, he said. On Thursday, the state had reported 105 fresh infections.

Mizoram has the second highest number of active cases in the northeastern region, at 1,067, after Assam (3,150) , as per official data on Friday.

The new cases were reported from Aizawl district (61), Lunglei (38), Saitual (14), Champhai (4) and Hnahthial (2).

A total of 2,28,575 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 16 since Thursday, the official said.

The state has thus far tested 19.43 lakh samples for COVID-19. 

Image: Representative/PTI

Published July 15th, 2022 at 12:23 IST

