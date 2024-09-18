sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Mizoram Police Seizes Meth, Heroin Worth Rs 6 Cr, 2 Myanmar Nationals Arrested

Published 13:13 IST, September 18th 2024

Mizoram Police Seizes Meth, Heroin Worth Rs 6 Cr, 2 Myanmar Nationals Arrested

Two Myanmar nationals and a juvenile, who is a Mizoram resident, have been arrested for possessing the contraband believed to be smuggled from Myanmar.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mizoram police seizes meth, heroin worth over Rs 6 cr, two Myanmar nationals arrested
Mizoram police seizes meth, heroin worth over Rs 6 cr, two Myanmar nationals arrested | Image: ANI (Representative image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:13 IST, September 18th 2024