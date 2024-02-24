Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 15:59 IST

Mizoram registers highest single-day spike of 1,502 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram registered its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as 1,502 more people, including 300 children, tested positive for the infection, pushing the state's tally to 72,883, a health official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mizoram registered its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as 1,502 more people, including 300 children, tested positive for the infection, pushing the state's tally to 72,883, a health official said.

The notheastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 244 as six more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

However, the daily test positivity rate dipped to 16.39 per cent from 31 per cent on the previous day as 9,165 samples were tested for the infection.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 879, followed by Champhai (144) and Siaha (101), he said.

At least 300 children, two healthcare workers and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were among the new patients, the official said.

Five new patients have travel history, while the remaining 1,497 infections were detected during contact-tracing, he said.

Mizoram now has 13,366 active cases, while 59,273 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 526 on Monday.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 81.32 per cent, while the death rate was at 0.33 per cent.

The state has tested over 9.74 lakh sample to date, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that over 6.64 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 3 lakh people have been fully vaccinated. 

Published September 14th, 2021 at 15:59 IST

