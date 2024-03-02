Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 2nd, 2022 at 17:35 IST

Mizoram reports 337 fresh Covid cases

Mizoram reports 337 fresh Covid cases

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Aizawl, Aug 2 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday reported 337 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since March 13, pushing the tally to 2,33,137, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 710 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Advertisement

The state had reported 62 cases on Monday.

The fresh cases were reported from all the eleven districts with Lunglei registering the highest at 108, followed by Aizawl (99) and Mamit (34), he said.

Advertisement

Mizoram currently has 1,197 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,31,230 people have recovered from the infection, including 170 on Monday.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 26.98 per cent from 19.25 per cent on the previous day.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 99.18 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested 19.54 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,249 samples on Monday.

Advertisement

A total of 16,62,870 doses of vaccines, including 8,70,720 first doses, 7,27,622 second doses and 64,528 precaution doses have been administered so far till Monday, according to the state health department. PTI COR RG

Advertisement

Published August 2nd, 2022 at 17:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

4 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

4 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

4 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

4 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

4 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

4 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to infuse Rs 350 crore capital in MP

    Business News20 minutes ago

  2. Chief Election Commissioner Addresses EVM Tampering Concerns

    Lok Sabha Electionsan hour ago

  3. PM to Chair Meeting of Council of Ministers on March 3 | LIVE

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Of 80, BJP Announces 51 Candidates From UP in Its 1st List | Names Here

    Lok Sabha Electionsan hour ago

  5. AI could pass human tests in five years

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo