Aizawl, Aug 2 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday reported 337 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since March 13, pushing the tally to 2,33,137, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 710 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The state had reported 62 cases on Monday.

The fresh cases were reported from all the eleven districts with Lunglei registering the highest at 108, followed by Aizawl (99) and Mamit (34), he said.

Mizoram currently has 1,197 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,31,230 people have recovered from the infection, including 170 on Monday.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 26.98 per cent from 19.25 per cent on the previous day.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 99.18 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested 19.54 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,249 samples on Monday.

A total of 16,62,870 doses of vaccines, including 8,70,720 first doses, 7,27,622 second doses and 64,528 precaution doses have been administered so far till Monday, according to the state health department. PTI COR RG