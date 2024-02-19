Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated April 14th, 2022 at 22:37 IST

Mizoram reports 78 new COVID cases, tally at 2,25,901

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Aizawl, Apr 14 (PTI) Mizoram reported 78 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 13 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,25,901, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 689 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered since Tuesday, he said.

At least 101 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,24,630.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 99.44 per cent.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 10.47 per cent from eight per cent the previous day, he said.

The state now has 582 active cases, the official said.

Mizoram has so far tested more than 19.08 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 745 on Wednesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.40 lakh people have been inoculated till April 13, with 6.74 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines. PTI COR BDC BDC

Published April 14th, 2022 at 22:37 IST

