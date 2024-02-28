English
Updated April 22nd, 2022 at 18:07 IST

Mizoram reports 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,26,590

Press Trust Of India
Aizawl, Apr 22 (PTI) At least 91 more people, including 43 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, raising the tally to 2,26,590, a health department official said on Friday.

The death toll remained at 694, with no reports of any new fatality, he said.

The state had reported 79 fresh cases on Thursday.

Mizoram now has 614 active cases, while 2,25,282 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.42 per cent, and the death rate at 0.30 per cent, the official said.

With Friday's count, the single-day positivity rate rose to 8.97 per cent from 5.35 per cent the previous day.

The northeastern state has conducted more than 19.14 lakh samples so far.

Over 8.43 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday, he added. PTI CORR SBN RBT RBT

Published April 22nd, 2022 at 18:07 IST

