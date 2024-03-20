×

Updated February 1st, 2022 at 21:27 IST

Mizoram reports highest single-day spike of 2,531 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Tuesday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,531 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,75,022 , a health department official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
The state had reported 806 new cases on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 612 as four more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,756, followed by Lunglei (224) and Kolasib (136), he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 31.10 per cent from 28.73 per cent the previous day.

The northeastern state now has 12,768 active cases, while 1,61,642 people have recovered from the disease, including 2,318 people on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92.35 per cent and the death rate is 0.34 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested 16.76 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 8,137 samples on Monday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.94 lakh people have been inoculated till Sunday. 

Published February 1st, 2022 at 21:26 IST

Whatsapp logo