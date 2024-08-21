Published 22:15 IST, August 21st 2024
Mizoram Yet To Collect Biometric Data of Refugees Taking Shelter in State: Minister
Home Min K Sapdanga said the Mizoram government was yet to collect biometric data of refugees from neighbouring countries taking shelter in the state.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mizoram Yet To Collect Biometric Data of Refugees Taking Shelter in State: Minister | Image: AP/Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:15 IST, August 21st 2024