Mizoram's active COVID tally at 109
Aizawl, Jun 8 (PTI) Mizoram reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a health official said.
The state has so far reported 2,28,449 cases, while the toll remained at 700 with no new deaths in the last 24 hours.
The positivity rate was 5.54 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 271 samples.
The state now has 109 active cases, while 2,27,640 people have recovered from the infection. PTI CORR SOM SOM
