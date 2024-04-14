×

Updated June 8th, 2022 at 13:19 IST

Mizoram's active COVID tally at 109

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Aizawl, Jun 8 (PTI) Mizoram reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a health official said.

The state has so far reported 2,28,449 cases, while the toll remained at 700 with no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate was 5.54 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 271 samples.

The state now has 109 active cases, while 2,27,640 people have recovered from the infection. PTI CORR SOM SOM

Published June 8th, 2022 at 13:19 IST

